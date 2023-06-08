Alessandro Impagnatiello was filmed by security cameras in front of his house while cleaning the traces of blood of his girlfriend, killed a few hours earlier, left on the flight of stairs leading to the garage of the building in Senago (Milan). The images, which will be broadcast in full this evening at 20.30 by Telelombardia, date back to 30 May, one day before her body was found.

According to reports from Ansa, the video is from 3.27 pm and shows the killer opening the apartment door and – trying not to get noticed – sneaking up the flight of stairs on the ground floor that leads to the pits. A few moments later the 30-year-old barman can be clearly seen first cleaning the bloodstains with a yellow sponge and then, with a mop and a blue bowl, going down to the garages.

These images are added to those of the surveillance cameras that filmed Impagnetiello shortly after the murder, when he allegedly tried to get rid of Giulia’s body and the evidence. The boy was in fact caught in the morning with gloves and sheets in his hand, probably used to get rid of his body. Several traces of blood were also found in the 30-year-old’s house – as well as in the car. Not only in the kitchen, living room and other rooms, but also on the stairs leading to the garage connected directly to the cellar.