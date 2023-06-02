Murder Giulia Tramontano, Impagnatiello’s lawyer: “He says that the only repentance is to take one’s own life”

“He confirmed what he said in the confession, and added details.” This was stated by the lawyer of Alessandro Impagnatiello, the barman who in the past few hours confessed to the murder of his partner Giulia Tramontano, 7 months pregnant. Speaking with reporters after the interrogation to validate the detention, the lawyer Sebastiano Sartori reported some phrases that his client would have repeated to him in the last few hours: “He said that the only possible form of repentance, which makes sense, is to take his own life. He repeated it to me the other night ”.

Impagnatiello, according to his lawyer, “denies premeditation” and “reiterated that he certainly did everything by himself, 100 percent“, excluding that he had accomplices or that his parents were involved. “Right now he is in a situation in which he begins to perceive the reality, in which he has already found himself since the interrogation before the carabinieri. It is a distressing and terrible situation, very serious ”, he reiterated. When asked if he fears that something could happen to Impagnatiello in prison, Sartori replied: “No, I’m serene, they are good and I think they have found the right solution”.