Murder Giulia Tramontano, If not now, when harsh prison, solitary confinement and impediment to life imprisonment?

If not now, when harsh prison, solitary confinement and life imprisonment for the murderer who cruelly carried out the death sentence of Giulia and the baby on the way?

And, at least after a double homicide so heinous, let’s hope we don’t have to read feel-good articles like: “he seemed like such a nice guy”, “he was a hard worker”. …. Or, worse, someone who blames machismo and the authoritarian climate, caused by the right-wing government which, for the first time, is led by a woman…. Nor are the justifications of those who, like the Calabrian journalist Cuzzocrea, deputy director of “La Stampa”instead of claiming a quick and heavy blow, for the confessed offender, believes that a saving as generic “work of profound education” is needed.

And, rather than for the murderer’s cruelty, he is moved because “we are so used to ferocity that anyone in Italy – faced with the disappearance of Giulia Tramontano – immediately thought: it was him!”.

Meloni’s fault, colleague? To the banality of evil, the State should oppose severity, hardnessthe balance of punishment appropriate to such a heinous crime.

And Giorgia Meloni Premier, woman and mother, warn Giulia’s mother of the closeness, hers and that of the nation.

