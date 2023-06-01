Murder Giulia Tramontano, her boyfriend searched online how to kill her

Alessandro Impagnatiello premeditated the murder of Giulia Tramontano: the victim’s boyfriend, in fact, had searched online for information on how to murder a person and how to get rid of a corpse.

This was stated by the deputy prosecutor of Milan, Letizia Mannella, during a press conference in which she revealed the details of the crime.

“He searched online how to kill and how to get rid of his partner Giulia Tramontano” declared the prosecutor, also underlining how the killer had “sent messages to his partner’s friend from Tramontano’s phone when he had already killed her”.

According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, five minutes before Giulia returned home, her boyfriend searched online “how to get rid of a corpse in a bathtub and how to clean up burnt spots”.

Reason why premeditation is contested to Alessandro Impagnatiello: “It is a premeditated murder. When he met Tramontano at her house, he had already decided how to kill her ”.

The prosecutor also added that something in the reconstruction of the young man “doesn’t add up” and there are still ongoing investigations to understand if Impagnetiello had accomplices.

“Another tragic story of femicide” the prosecutor then commented, according to which “it teaches us women that we must never go to one last explanation meeting”.