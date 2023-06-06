Murder Giulia Tramontano, a possible accomplice of Alessandro Impagnatiello is being investigated

The investigation into the shocking murder of Giulia Tramontano continues. After the confession of Alessandro Impagnatiello, the investigators try to understand if anyone could have assisted the barman in the phases following the killing of his seven months pregnant partner.

Even if, as Il Corriere della Sera specifies, no elements have emerged from the checks on the printouts and from other investigations carried out so far that confirm the involvement of any accomplices, doubts remain that someone may have helped the 30-year-old. Particular attention is paid to the reconstruction of the movement of the corpse. Impgnatiello claims to have dragged him alone from the house to the garage. From here he would then have transferred it to his SUV and then left it in the crawl space behind the pits, where the investigators found it after the confession.

In his version, he would have loaded the body into the car in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, a delay of “at least 24 hours” compared to the estimate made by the coroner in his first examination. According to what was declared by the cleaner of the building, Impagnetiello’s car was parked with the trunk facing the door that gives access to the cellars on Tuesday morning. “How do you leave the car when you have to load something heavy,” the man told the carabinieri, who did not mention any other people present. A testimony that could support the hypothesis of a move earlier than what was declared by Impagnetiello.

After the murder, which took place between 19.05 and 20.31 on Saturday 27 May, the man allegedly cleaned the apartment before 23.20, the time he received a video call from the 23-year-old with whom he was in a parallel relationship worried about Giulia’s fate. During the conversation he had shown the girl an apparently clean apartment, with no trace of her partner. He had therefore already moved her body to the garage, also cleaning the stairs and the common areas.