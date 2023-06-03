Murder Giulia, Impagnatiello’s mother in tears: “Alessandro is unforgivable. But it wasn’t like that”

Could not hold back the tears Sabrina Paulis, the mother of Alessandro Impagnetiellothe 30-year-old confessed murderer of his partner Julia Tramontanoin an interview with “La vita in direct” on Rai1: “I dare not imagine Giulia’s family, mother Loredana is a fantastic person. Alessandro is a monster, I ask her mother’s forgiveness but I don’t know what to do. I ask her forgiveness – she repeated – for having had such a child, I ask the forgiveness of the whole family. It’s the only thing I can say. I apologize for having had a child like this that no one knew about. But Ali wasn’t like that – he added moving – it wasn’t like that, believe me. I don’t know what happened. I still don’t believe it.”

READ ALSO: Giulia Tramontano, Bruzzone: “Here’s how to unmask the malignant narcissist”

“I don’t know what reason to give. He’s another person, we don’t believe him. For me – added the woman – has dual personality. Alessandro that we know is a beautiful person, while the monster is a person who was inside and who pulled out the other night. Alexander will pay and it is unforgivable”. The mother then explained that she had not seen her son again since the moment of his detention and “maybe I don’t want to see him anymore. How do I see it? I don’t know if I’ll ever go” to see him in prison, “I’ll take the stuff to him, but today I won’t go to see him”. So the lady recounted the moment she realized that her son was involved in Giulia’s disappearance: “When forensics didn’t release it and they detected things in the car. I told myself ‘there is something strange here’ and I kept repeating to myself ‘let’s hope it’s not what I think‘. Then my other son reassured me and said ‘I don’t believe it, Ale he is very sincere'”.

Then the last appeal to the son: “Alessandro, please tell the whole truth, you can’t run away from anything now. You have ruined everyone, you have to tell the whole truth. Why did you do that? You didn’t have to! You shouldn’t have done that, Alessandro, you’ve ruined everyone’s lives.”

WATCH THE VIDEO

Subscribe to the newsletter

