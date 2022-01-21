Pavia, Gigi Bici murder: Barbara Pasetti arrested for attempted extortion. He would have asked for 390 thousand euros for the release of Criscuolo

In handcuffs Barbara Pasetti, 44 years old, la physiotherapist of the Calignano hamlet of Cura Carpignano (Pavia) in front of whose villa on 20 December the body of the 60-year-old was found Luigi Criscuolo, “Gigi Bici”. The woman, who has always denied having known Criscuolo, is allegedly under investigation attempted extortion against the victim, who in Pavia was known by all as Gigi Bici for having worked for a long time as a cyclist.

The Pavia mobile squad carried out the precautionary custody order in prison issued by the investigating judge of the Pavia court for the hypothesis of attempted extortion. According to the investigators’ reconstructions, the woman had made a first extortion request to the victim’s family in November, following the disappearance of Criscuolo, equal to 390 thousand euros in exchange for the release of man. This would be followed by two more, all according to the investigators, coming from the 44-year-old.

According to the Prosecutor of Pavia, Pasetti “would have provided a contribution toconcealment of the body and would have tried to profit from the custody of the same near his home “.” The criminal proceedings – adds the Prosecutor – will continue not only in order to identify the material perpetrators of the murder, but also in order to obtain definitive confirmation of the charges to the state made against the suspect “.

Yesterday the police showed up at dawn at the entrance of the villa in Calignano with a warrant from search. The mobile agents conducted the checks in collaboration with the forensics and with the help of molecular dogs. The botanical consultants also analyzed the land where, on the afternoon of December 20, Pasetti’s son found the body of Gigi Bici while playing.

While the search was in progress Barbara Pasetti she was accompanied to the police station to be questioned. With her also her father and ex-husband, perhaps involved in the murder of Gigi Bici. She was then arrested in the afternoon.