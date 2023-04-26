There would be personal motivations in an environment linked to drug trafficking behind the murder that took place this afternoon in Genoa. A 37-year-old, Manuel Di Palo, was shot dead around 6.10 pm in the city center by an acquaintance, the 43-year-old Filippo Giribaldi, known in the port environment and in the No vax movement. The man – after having opened fire at the end of an altercation caused by disagreements related to drug trafficking – took refuge in the Church of Santissima Annunziata del Vastato, confessing the crime to a priest and asking him to call the police, who arrested. Despite the prompt intervention of 118, however, there was nothing to be done for Di Palo, a militant of CasaPound.