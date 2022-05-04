Murder Genoa, the mother: “The evening before the grandmother’s door was burned”

The tremendous murder of Genoa it could have been avoided. Alicethe 34-year-old killed by her brother Alberto with 20 stab wounds under the house could be saved. The victim’s mother, in fact, the night before her insistently had called 112: “Alberto has been threatening us for daysplease intervene. “But the answer was this:”Let’s not make it tragic“It was also discovered – we read in the Press – that the night before the tragedy had been burned the door home grandmother’s, who lived in the killer’s apartment building. “It could only be it was him – explains the mother of the desperate victim – but the police could not prove that my son had started the stake. I turned to carabinieribut the history not is changed“.

“In the last five days – continues the mother of the victim and the killer to the Press – there has been an escalation. We called the 112 five times pleading for attention, but no one intervened. On Sunday at 1.30pm Alberto made us two phone calls from threats. They replied to make a report on Monday, but it was already too late. We had planned, my husband and I to end up like the gods parents from Benno (the South Tyrolean boy who killed his father and mother), but we didn’t think it would be ours to pay for it daughter Alice. Now I want to go to the bottom in this story “.

Read also:

Polls: the Democratic Party, by reabsorbing Art.1, exceeds FdI and becomes the first party

Lombardia 2023: Sala disappears, Cottarelli opens. But it is quarrel between M5S and Action

Lavrov case in Zona Bianca, Brindisi: “I would do it again immediately: it’s my job”

Pope: “I want to go to Moscow to meet Putin. A little provoked by NATO”

Bonus of 200 euros per person. Single-income households are discriminated against

Perrino at 2 pm: “I support the Police: we give them the appropriate means”

Johnson in the Ukrainian Parliament promises 355 million in military aid. VIDEO

BPER Banca, call for tenders for educational projects aimed at young people

CDP Immobiliare, inauguration of a social housing for inclusion

Re-Party-Amo, Intesa Sanpaolo and Jova Beach Party together for the environment