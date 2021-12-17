Murder Diabolik, the killer of Fabrizio Piscitelli, the Lazio head ultras killed on 7 August 2019 with a gunshot to the head, has been arrested

The killer of Fabrizio Piscitelli, the Lazio head ultras killed by a gunshot on 7 August 2019 in the Parco degli Acquedotti, in the Tuscolana area, in Rome, was arrested. It is about Raul Esteban Calderon accused of murder aggravated by the mafia method. The operation was carried out by the police and the carabinieri, coordinated by the Rome Anti-Mafia District Directorate.

Calderon was arrested by the agents of the Flying Squad of Rome, following the arrest decree of the prosecutor, last December 13th. The provision was then validated today by the investigating judge of Rome who issued a precautionary custody order against him. ‘Diabolik’ was killed with a gunshot to the head by a killer dressed as a runner.

Murder Piscitelli, the key is a video

L’murder of Fabrizio Piscitelli, known as “Diabolik” it was entirely captured by a private camera. In the images you can see the entire action of the killer: the man approaches the ultra leader of Lazio and, after having fired a gunshot, runs away.

Piscitelli murder, accrued in ‘war’ for drug dealing

L’murder of Diabolik would have to be connected to a war for the control of drug dealing in the territory of the capital. This is what emerges from the investigation by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate that led to the arrest of Raul Esteban Calderon accused of murder aggravated by the mafia method for having killed with a gunshot to the head on 7 August 2019 inside the park of the Aqueducts , in the Tuscolano district of Rome, Fabrizio Piscitelli. Calderon was arrested by the agents of the Flying Squad of Rome, following the arrest decree of the prosecutor, last December 13th. The provision was then validated today by the investigating judge of Rome who issued a precautionary custody order against him.