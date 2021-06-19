The decision of the Court of Assizes of Rome at the trial for the young woman killed on 19 October 2018. The stages of the story

Rome – Two life sentences and two other sentences of 27 years, 24 years and six months. This is the sentence of the Assize Court of Rome at the trial for the murder of Desirée Mariottini, the 16-year-old native of Cisterna di Latina, found lifeless on October 19, 2018 after being abused in an abandoned building in via dei Lucani in the neighborhood San Lorenzo in the capital. At the stand are four African citizens called to answer, for various reasons, for murder, sexual violence and drug dealing: these are Mamadou Gara, Brian Minthe, Yousif Salia and Chima Alinno. The charges against them ranged, depending on the position, from voluntary murder to aggravated sexual violence and the transfer of drugs to minors. Last December the prosecutors Maria Monteleone and Stefano Pizza had asked for life imprisonment for all four defendants with daytime solitary confinement for one year. Now, the verdict.

The stages of the story

18-19 October 2018: in the night the lifeless body of Desirée, abandoned on a cot with a blanket on it, is found inside the abandoned building in via dei Lucani, in San Lorenzo, Rome. A story of drugs, fragility and decay, which leaves the Romans dismayed.

25 October 2018: the policemen of the mobile squad of Rome and of the San Lorenzo police station stop two Senegalese, illegal in Italy: Mamadou Gara, 27, and Brian Minteh, 43. The two are held responsible, together with two other wanted people, for group sexual violence, the sale of drugs and voluntary homicide. The other two arrests are triggered in the following hours: Alinno Chima, 47, and Yusif Salia end up in handcuffs. Meanwhile, the outlines of the story are beginning to be outlined. The 16-year-old allegedly remained unconscious for several hours before dying: the girl was given drugs on the 18th afternoon and was abused while she was unconscious.

13 November 2018: the Review Court drops the murder charge for Alinno Chima: according to the judge, the man allegedly raped Desirée but would not give her the drug.

April 15, 2019: the murder charge returns for Chima. For the Nigerian, the new precautionary measure comes after the results of the DNA test carried out on the 16-year-old’s body and on a series of findings. The man’s DNA was found on a bottle of methadone and on a straw also used by Desirée to smoke crack.

June 21, 2019: the Public Prosecutor of Rome closes the investigations, conducted by the agents of the Mobile Squad and coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Maria Monteleone and by the prosecutor Stefano Pizza. Alinno Chima, Mamadou Gara, known as Paco, the Ghanaian Yusef Salia and the 43-year-old Senegalese Brian Minthe are accused of complicity in voluntary murder, group sexual violence and the transfer and administration of drugs to a minor.

8 October 2019: at the preliminary hearing the Municipality of Rome, the Lazio Region, Telefono Rosa and the associations ‘Together with Marianna’ and ‘Dont’t worry- We can Onlus’ form a civil party. In an evidentiary incident, a witness reports that the defendants prevented them from calling for help to help the girl. The witness, who was inside the building in via dei Lucani, was called to confirm with an unrepeatable preliminary deed what had already been said in the course of the investigations to investigators and investigators, namely that he wanted to call the ambulance but was prevented by the suspects.

21 October 2019: just over a year after the death of the 16-year-old, the gup of Rome Clementina Forleo sends the 4 African citizens to trial: according to the accusation they would have abused the girl in turn after having made her take a mix of drugs that caused her death .