Two life sentences and two sentences of 27 years and 24 years and 6 months for four defendants. This was decided by the judges of the Third Court of Assizes of Rome, after 9 hours in council chamber, in the trial for the murder of Desiree Mariottini, the 16-year-old from Cisterna di Latina, who died on 19 October 2018 in an abandoned building in via dei Lucani, in the Roman district of San Lorenzo.

Desiree murder: all convicted, 2 life sentences

Mamadou Gara and Yussef Salia sentenced to the maximum sentence. A 27-year sentence was imposed on Alinno Chima instead. Brian Minthe sentenced to 24 years and 6 months 24. The prosecutor of Rome, Stefano Pizza, had asked for life in prison for everyone. The accusations were, depending on the position, from voluntary murder, to aggravated sexual violence, to the transfer of drugs to minors.

Murder Desirée, one of the defendants returns free

Brian Minteh, one of the four convicted of the murder of Desiree Mariottini, returns free due to the expiry of the terms of pre-trial detention. The judges imposed a sentence of 24 and a half years on Minteh.

Murder Desirée, the mother: “I was expecting life imprisonment for everyone”

“One of the prisoners is back free for deadline and this shouldn’t have happened. I was waiting for a completely different sentence, I was expecting life imprisonment for everyone. I’m very angry.” Thus Barbara Mariottini, mother of Desire’e, the 16-year-old from Cisterna di Latina, who died on 19 October 2018 in an abandoned building in via dei Lucani, in the Roman district of San Lorenzo. “She was a 16-year-old girl … They left her after 4 hours of agony,” added the woman with a broken voice.