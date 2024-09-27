Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Press Split

A man confesses to murdering his mother live on TV. The incident sparked a debate about media ethics in Italy and made international headlines.

Spezzano di Fiorano – file number XY with a difference: Lorenzo Carbone, a 50-year-old Italian, confessed live in front of the camera to the murder of his 80-year-old mother. What followed was not only the man’s arrest, but also a wave of indignation – in Italy and beyond. Even international media are reporting on the case and the associated media coverage.

The incident occurred in Spezzano di Fiorano, a small town in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna. Lorenzo Carbone had been on the run for a day after his mother, Loretta Levrini, was found dead in her bed. The police quickly targeted Carbone as the main suspect and searched intensively for him La Stampa reported. But before the officers found him, a camera team from the Mediaset broadcaster encountered the fugitive in front of the house where the murder took place.

Lorenzo Carbone: He confesses to the murder of his mother to a camera team from the news program “Pomeriggio5”. © Mediaset

Incredible scene: murder confession in front of the camera

In conversation with journalist Fabio Giuffrida from the show Pomeriggio5 Carbone made a shocking confession: “I suffocated her,” he explained, visibly confused. He described that his mother suffered from dementia and Alzheimer’s and that he was completely overwhelmed with the care. In a moment of desperation, he first tried to smother her with a pillow and then resorted to other means.

These disturbing details caused horror in Italy – not only because of the crime itself, but also because of the way it was presented on live television. The decision to broadcast the interview with Carbone provoked sharp criticism. Numerous journalists and media experts condemned the Italian broadcaster’s actions Mediaset. The show’s presenter, Myrta Merlino, in particular, found herself caught in the crossfire. Gaia Tortora, deputy director of the TV channel TG La7publicly expressed her indignation on X (formerly Tiwtter): “What happened on Pomeriggio5 today is extremely worrying. This has nothing to do with journalism anymore. We’ve hit rock bottom.”

Other voices from the media world also warned of the consequences if ethical standards in journalism are violated. Ermes Antonucci, a journalist at Il Foglio newspaper, questioned why it was necessary to broadcast the interview with an obviously confused man. “Was it not enough to inform the police and explain the facts later without showing the video?”

Murder confession live on TV: Journalists criticize the procedure

Critics see the broadcast as a form of sensational journalism in which the viewers’ attention was placed above ethical responsibility. It was argued that it would have been more important not to parade Carbone in his constitution, but to limit himself to factual reporting.

Myrta Merlino, on the other hand, defended her decision. In an interview with the newspaper Corriere della Sera she explained: “I acted as a journalist. In the situation I had little time to make a decision.” Merlino emphasized that the police had been informed and the material had been released.

The incident didn’t just make headlines in Italy. International media also took up the explosive topic. This is what the British newspaper reported The Guardian in detail about the case and the associated ethical debate. The article described reporting in Italy as potentially dangerous for the journalistic ethos. The way the confession was broadcast not only called into question the credibility of Italian television, but also raised questions about how far media can go to inform audiences. Meanwhile, the murder trial of the 22-year-old Italian who murdered his ex-girlfriend has begun in Venice. (ls)