For Zakaria Atqaoui, confessed guilty of the murder of ex-girlfriend Sofia Castelli in Cologno Monzese, the arrest was not validated. The investigating judge of the Monza court, Elena Sechi, established it because there is no danger of escape. However, pre-trial detention in prison was ordered for the 23-year-old Italian of Moroccan origins, following the serious indications of guilt that emerged during the investigation. The investigating judge came to these decisions after questioning the young man on Tuesday for almost five hours.

The 23-year-old, accused of murder with the aggravating circumstance of premeditation, “continues to collaborate”, declared his lawyer Marie Louise Mozzarini after the interrogation.

The investigating judge: Sofia killed with at least three stab wounds in the neck The girl was killed “with at least three stab wounds in the face and neck”, according to what emerges from the pre-trial detention order against Zakaria.

“Sofia was asleep – she recorded before the investigators -. I lunged at her, landed the first blow in her neck and then twice more. When I realized what had happened I was soaked in blood outside the room. I took off my clothes. I was shaking. I was not feeling well. I went to the hall, put on some clothes, I think they were from the father. I put on Sofia’s shoes.”

The 23-year-old then explained that he had killed the girl in her sleep “because I wanted to catch Riccardo and Sofia in the act”. And he clarified: “I broke up with Sofia because of that boy she was supposed to meet the next day”, referring to the definitive breakup of their relationship which lasted about 5 years and which took place two-three weeks before the murder. “I thought they were going out the same night with these two guys” and “I wanted to check what would happen when they got back. I thought they would take them home.”

