“It is a sentence that recognized the value of the activity carried out by the public prosecutor but also by me and my consultants, who were able to demonstrate that the boy was certainly capable of understanding and willing“The lawyer Giovanni Annunziata, lawyer of the family of Chiara Gualzetti, the 16-year-old killed on 27 June last year in Monteveglio by the 17-year-old sentenced by the GUP of the Juvenile Court of Bologna to 16 years and 4 months, tells the Adnkronos.

“This is a minor and according to what is the judicial system of the Juvenile Court – adds the lawyer – it was a sentence that he considered applicable the maximum of what was foreseeable. The activity of the public prosecutor had preponderance in enhancing the aggravating circumstances of premeditation and in some way also the brutality of the crime was then decisive in the decision “.