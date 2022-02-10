The Appeal process for the murder of the Deputy Brigadier of the Carabinieri Mario Cerciello Rega, killed with eleven stab wounds on 26 July 2019, began this morning. The two defendants, Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Natale Hjorth, were present in the courtroom of the Assize Court. . The two Americans were sentenced to life in prison in the first degree. The hearing takes place behind closed doors due to anti Covid regulations. Elder and Hjorth are in the glass-separated security room, with the interpreters beside them. Cerciello’s family members were present in the classroom, including the widow, Rosa Maria Esilio and her brother Paolo.