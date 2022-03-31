Carol Maltesi “she was suffering, I ended her pains by cutting her throat”: Davide Fontana’s confession

Davide Fontana remains in prison for serious indications of guilt, after the shock confession that he gave in the interrogation yesterday, Wednesday 30 March, to the investigators. Many aspects are still to be clarified, but the decision of the investigating judge of Brescia Angela Corvi is certain, who validated the arrest of the 43-year-old bank employee who killed and tore to pieces the 26-year-old Carol Maltesi, her friend and neighbor in Rescaldina .

“With confession he came out of a nightmare he had been experiencing for two months“, said his lawyer Stefano Paloschi. Fontana told the investigators that he had hit the woman with a hammer during an erotic game and then not knowing “what happened. She moved her head and I kept hitting her but I’m not sure where, because he had the bag on his head. At this point, realizing what I had done, I took off her hood and I think she was dead. I realized that I had caused her many injuries from which he was losing a lot of blood“.

“I think she was already dead but, not knowing what else to do, I cut her throat with a smooth-bladed kitchen knife that I then threw in a garbage can in Rescaldina. It seemed to me that it was an act of pity‘, I saw that he was suffering and I have finished his pains cutting her throat “, are the words used by the man in the long interrogation on Monday night which ended with the arrest ordered by prosecutor Lorena Ghibaudo and confirmed by the investigating judge who then declared himself territorially incompetent and ordered the transmission of the acts at the Busto Arsizio Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The thesis of the erotic game, however, is not currently believed to be credible by those who investigate. In the next few days, the investigators will enter the homes of the victim and his murderer for the first checks, as well as begin to analyze the seized cell phones. Fontana also added to the Carabinieri of Brescia that after having torn Carol Maltesi to pieces tried to set the remains on fire. “I booked an apartment on Air B&B located in Vararo, I don’t remember the name. It was a single house in the hills, isolated. The first time I stayed two days to understand the logistics. I then later booked the same house once again and , on this occasion, I brought with me the bags containing the body.

In the barbecue area of ​​this house I tried to set fire to the pieces of the corpse, using alcohol and petrol, but I realized that it was not feasible. I then recovered the pieces and brought them back to Carol’s house and put them in the freezer, “explained the bank clerk now in prison. He had bought the freezer on purpose and installed it in the house of the woman he had had an affair with. – explained Davide Fontana – it was over after a trip to Viterbo to shoot the scenes of the girl’s first red light film.

“I want to remember my daughter as I knew her, I am not interested in what others say”, said the mother of Carol Maltesi, who is evaluating possible legal actions against the comedian Pietro Diomede, author of a tweet about him. cost the appearance to Zelig and from which the Mediaset program has completely dissociated itself.

