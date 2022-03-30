Serious indications of guilt: Davide Fontana’s arrest confirmed

The investigating judge of the Brescia court Angela Corvi has validated the arrest of Davide Fontana and ordered the 43-year-old bank employee who confessed to the murder of Carol Maltesialso known by the stage name of Charlotte Angie.

The murdered woman, torn to pieces and her remains, after being placed in a freezer for two months, were abandoned in Borno, in the Brescia area, for “serious indications of guilt”. In the nineteen pages of the order validating the arrest, the judge declared himself incompetent from a territorial point of view and ordered the transmission of the documents to Busto Arsizio.

Davide Fontana he said he killed the woman during an erotic game that ended badly, a thesis which, however, does not convince the criminologist at all Roberta Bruzzoneintervened during today’s episode of “Live Life”conducted by Alberto Matano.

