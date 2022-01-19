Murder Attanasio, the gang arrested. They wanted to kidnap him for € 1 million

About a year after that tragic 22 February 2021 in which they lost their lives in an ambush in Congo, the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, the carabiniere of the escort Vittorio Iacovacci and the driver Mustafa Milambo, comes a turning point in the investigation: six assailants arrested in the night. “They wanted to kidnap him – reads the Corriere della Sera – and ask for a million dollar ransom ». There Congo police captures and shows the alleged murderers to the world. They are six young people, sitting on the lawn of the Goma barracks, capital of the North Kivu region on the border with Rwanda. All handcuffed, four are barefoot, behind them nine officers with machine guns slung over their shoulders. The six are silent. To be honest, the man who shot is not there: is the leader of a gang known as “Aspirant”, the investigators say, and “is still on the run, but we’re hunting him. “

In the night – continues the Corriere – the solemn press conference of the arrest of the perpetrators of the ambush. “Mr. Governor – proclaimed the police commander of the North Kivu, the general Aba Van Ang -, I deliver to you three groups of criminals who brought mourning to the city of Goma. Among them, there is also the group that attacked the ambassador’s convoy “. The gang had been wanted for several months. After the attack on Attanasio on February 22 last year, on the road between Goma and Rutshuru, on the border of the national park of Virunga, throughout the region there have been several assaults on convoys: in one, in November, a businessman from the area was also killed, Simba Ngezayo.

