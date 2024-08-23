NEW DELHI — After a long shift on Aug. 8, a doctor went to sleep in a room at the Kolkata hospital where she worked. The next morning, her colleagues found her dead, her body showing signs of rape and extreme physical brutality.

The murder, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has sparked protests over entrenched misogyny and violence against women and prompted thousands of doctors to walk out of hospitals across India to demand a safer environment.

Attacks on doctors are common. Last month, doctors in New Delhi went on strike after a hospital was attacked by dozens of people, many of them relatives of a woman who died after giving birth.

In the days following the murder of the doctor, a 31-year-old medical intern whose name cannot be published under Indian law, thousands of women protested on the streets of Kolkata. Outrage among doctors has continued to mount, with many hospitals suspending all but emergency treatments as staff protested to demand better protection from violence. A mob also stormed the RG Kar hospital, attacking protesting doctors and ransacking its emergency ward.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the anger on August 15 during an event to mark India’s independence anniversary, without directly mentioning the Kolkata killing. Indians should, he said, “think seriously about the kind of atrocities that are being committed against our mothers, sisters and daughters.”

During the initial investigation, police arrested Sanjoy Roy, a volunteer at a police post inside the hospital. However, Subarna Goswami, an official with the Federation of Government Doctors’ Associations, a group of medical professionals, said evidence described in a post-mortem report “indicates a strong possibility of involvement of multiple persons.” Doctors have accused police of a cover-up.

A Kolkata high court has transferred the case from local police to the Central Bureau of Investigation, India’s premier federal investigative agency.

About 75 percent of doctors in India say they have experienced violence and most feel stressed about their profession, according to a 2019 study in The Indian Journal of Psychiatry.

Shreya Shaw, a postgraduate medical student at RG Kar, said it was disturbing to see doctors being attacked by mobs inside the hospital.

“We can no longer do night work, or emergency work,” he said. “We cannot trust the security of the hospital and we cannot trust the police.”