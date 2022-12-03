Murder Alice Neri, a new important detail appears on what had happened a few days before her death

The investigators have been working for several days on the crime of Alice Neri, the young mother found lifeless in the trunk of her car, engulfed in flames. In the last few hours, however, the brother has made an important revelation about what had happened to the woman a few days earlier.

It was last night Thursday 18 November. When the young woman left work, she returned home. After getting ready she went out again and went to a bar near the house.

He had an appointment with a colleague for an aperitif and the two remained there for several hours, until 2.30 of the morning. When they left, the boy took his car back and immediately left.

Alice instead, it didn’t start right away. She waited 10 minutes alone in the car and when she left, she went into the car opposite direction of his home. In fact, she never returned.

I’ve lost his since then tracks. Her husband and brother initially reported her missing and subsequently looked for throughout the area to hear from him.

Unfortunately, it was only on Friday evening that some passers-by found his car engulfed in flames, in the countryside of Concordia. Firefighters, after putting out the fire, found the woman now lifeless, which was closed in the trunk.

Alice Neri crime: the revelation on the work colleague

From what the brother said Matteothe an interview with The Rest of the Pug, Alice had recently found a job in that company. She was happy and satisfied.

However, lately one of her co-workers was making her some advances and she, fed up with his attentions, asked the owner to admonish him. It is not yet clear whether this person is the same person who is now listed as a suspect.

There are still many requests to which the investigators want to find an answer on this heartbreaking crime. In addition to her family members, Alice also left behind her husband and a 4-year-old girl.