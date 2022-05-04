After the murder of Alice Scagni and the arrest of his brother Alberto, the mother wanted to break the silence and release some statements on the work of the authorities.

Antonella Zarrithis is the woman’s name, she let herself be interviewed byHandle and pointed the finger at the police. He explained that in recent times, the situation had become worrying and that they had called 112 multiple times. But no one has ever done anything. On Sunday, after two calls from their son Alberto, who threatened them, they called the authorities again, but they asked him to file the complaint on following Monday. Nobody could intervene. On the evening of the same day, the tragedy occurred.

In the last four days there has been an escalation that has made us very worried and we have called 112 five times praying for an intervention, but no one has done anything. On Sunday, at lunchtime, my son made two calls to threaten us. We called the police to ask for help, but they told us to report on Monday and that no steering wheel could intervene.

The murder of Alice Scagni

Alberto Scagni he showed up at his sister Alice’s house, probably to ask her for more money. A very frequent request in recent times. The two have started arguing in the street and finally the man pulled out a knife and there he is relentless against the woman. Alice died as a result of numerous stab wounds abdomen and back. The neighbors, attracted by the screams, raised the alarm to the police. Alberto was stopped shortly after by the agents and arrested for the murder of his sister.

It is thought that he had premeditated everything, from some posts published on social networks, in which he had hinted at the strained relationship with Alice Scagni and because he showed up at his house already armed.

The mother of the two continued:

Alberto needed psychiatric help. On Sunday morning there were no cars to send, but on Sunday night, so as not to show me the body of my little girl, there were 30 officers. We had entrusted ourselves to the institutions, Alberto needed help that we were no longer able to give. When we tried to turn to mental health, they gave us an appointment for the next month. He was to have the visit on May 2. They have been slow despite requests, like a person going to the emergency room for a heart attack but being told to wait.