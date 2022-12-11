Responds to the name of Mohamed Gaaloul29-year-old Tunisian, the main suspect of being the man who has killed Alice Neri, the 32-year-old from Ravarino found charred in her car in the countryside of Fossa di Concordia, in the Modena area, last November 18. The man would have left Italy the day after the crime and at this moment he could be in Switzerland A European arrest warrant has been issued against him: the Modena prosecutor’s office hypothesizes the crimes of voluntary homicide and destruction against him of corpse.

“What I can assure you is that my husband has nothing to do with this affair. None of us understand what is happening and why,” said Mohamed’s wife a The Rest of the Pugexplaining that both did not flee, but joined the woman’s family in Greece to spend the Christmas holidays together after the wedding.

“My husband was present at the bar the night the murdered woman was there – added the woman – but that doesn’t mean anything. He was in a public place and many people go there, right? So why is my husband the only suspect?’



According to the investigations, which the Carabinieri of Modena are conducting on the field, the Tunisian may have come into contact with Alice Neri in the early morning hours of November 18, once the 32-year-old had left a Concordia club where she had spent the evening with a work colleague.

The possible motive for the crime has yet to be clarified: the two, Mohamed Gaaloul and Alice Neri, seem to have known each other for at least a year and a half. For the crime are also investigated with the same hypotheses of crime woman’s husband (which was recently heard by the prosecutors at his request) and the colleague with which the young mother spent her last evening.