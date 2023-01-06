Murder Alice Neri, the words of the lawyer on the conditions of Mohamed Gaaloul and the man’s decision during the interrogation with the prosecutor

These are very important days, which could lead to a breakthrough in the investigation of the case Alice Neri. The 32-year-old young woman, who unfortunately was found lifeless inside the trunk of her car, engulfed in flames.

The prime suspect is a 29-year-old Tunisian, named Mohamed Gaaloul, who managed to flee to France shortly after the crime. Only several weeks later the agents managed to stop.

On Wednesday 4 January, the man returned to the hospital Italy and is now in the Modena prison. In fact it is precisely here that on the same day his lawyer Robert Ghini had a chance to see it. The lawyer about the meeting a The Rest of the Pughe said:

I found my client tired, exhausted by the journey and by the detention in prison, but also worried about the situation. The meeting lasted about 2 hours and we started addressing the issues. We will clarify everything in due course to the relevant authorities.

The lawyer also asked the investigators who are dealing with the case to provide him with the video and all tests at the expense of his client.

Alice Neri crime: the meeting with the prosecutor of the main suspect

Yesterday Thursday 5 January, the Prosecutor and the investigating magistrate they went to the prison. Where did they have a short interviewwhich lasted about 40 minutes with the man.

The latter who was together with his lawyer, made use of the option not to answer. However, the lawyer was keen to clarify that in fact he he didn’t escape in France, but went there only for business reasons. At the end of the interview with journalists, the lawyer said:

For now I can say with certainty that my client did not flee abroad, but was abroad for work. A person who wants to flee does not show up at the border calmly showing documents 7-8 days after the fact.