Trial incident postponed to next March 6, for the case of the woman found lifeless in the countryside of Concordia, in the province of Modena. The investigation into his death continues unabated Alice Neri, with new interceptions of witnesses which could better help the investigators understand what really happened that day, last November 18, to the 32-year-old woman.

The next hearing on the case is postponed to March 6th. Three friends of must also be heard in the courtroom Mohamed Gaaloulthe 29-year-old boy prime suspect in the death of the 32-year-old woman found dead in rural Concordia.

The three witnesses will have to answer some questions relating to the visit of Mohamed Gaaloul on the morning of November 18, when Alice was found lifeless. That day the 29-year-old showed up at their house with oil-stained clothes.

According to the indictment, the traces of oil would be compatible with the hypothesis of the woman’s death. He allegedly set fire to Alice Neri’s car. Maybe to clear the evidence ed completely eliminate the body of the 32-year-old.

In recent days, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has urgently deposited some documents. It would be environmental interceptions concerning the witnesses. Interceptions recorded in the Carabinieri barracks. The main suspect’s lawyer asked for time to be able to unwind them. And transcribe the content. So as to counter-examine witnesses.

Alice Neri new interceptions of witnesses: the husband of the 32-year-old woman was also listened to

In the courtroom, to be heard, too Nicholas Negrini, husband of Alice, who already reported her missing on 17 November. The wife of the main accused, who is in a cell in the Sant’Anna penitentiary, will also be heard.

The woman has often changed her version of events regarding that night. She had previously said that she was at the Smart Caffè with her husband. She later claimed she saw him come home before 2am.