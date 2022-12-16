Alice Neri murder, new details emerged on what happened on the night the crime was committed

Yesterday, Friday 16 December, the investigators disclosed other details relating to the crime of Alice Neri. From what has emerged, it seems that the woman and the suspected man spent an hour by car right near the Smart Cafè.

An important turning point, to which the agents arrived after the testimony of her friend Marco, with whom she spent her last evening of life.

The investigators, from what has emerged so far, have discovered that Mohamed Gaaloul he went to the woman’s car, thanks to the story of a witness. She was in the car, with the window open.

In the end, it also emerged that the two got into the same car and once they left, arrived at the traffic light, they turned at left. It seems that Alice and the 29-year-old passed one hour in the area behind the Smart Cafè.

At the moment it is not yet clear what happened between the two while they were there. It will be only the further ones investigations to shed light on what happened to the woman.

The message that came to Alice Neri’s friend from his phone

Marco, Alice’s friend and colleague, with whom she had met on the evening of November 17, received a message from the same woman’s phone. Message then it was eliminated. During his interrogation to the investigators, the man said:

I went back to sleep because we had gotten back late and it was 7am. I noticed her message on Whatsapp and I thought she was at her house, because I asked her, given the late hour, to write to me as soon as she got back.

The boy explained that he left the Smart Cafè parking lot around 2.30 of the morning. When he left, though, Alice was still in the car and she wasn’t match.

For the investigators Mohamed Gaaloul is the main suspect. There is important evidence about him, also because he arrived at the bar around 3 in the morning with a bikes. That same bike has always remained there and you can see him on the cameras approach to Alice’s car.