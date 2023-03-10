Murder Alice Neri, from the search of her brother and her husband at the scene of the crime, they found perhaps an important artifact

Important news has arrived in the last few hours for the crime of Alice Neri. The brother and her husband went to the place where the drama took place, with their consultants and found new artifacts, which could be useful for the investigation.

All are still ongoing investigations for this heartbreaking affair, which unfortunately led to the disappearance of a young mother of 32 years old.

In the episode of Tuesday 7 March, the program that is broadcast on Rai Due, 2 pm, came back to talk about this episode. One of the envoys was present right where you are consumed the crime.

It was not alone, but the husband Nicholas Negrini and brother Matteo. The two were in the company of their appointed consultants, with the aim of finding new artifacts for the investigation.

Family members were actually looking for one necklace, but at the moment there are still no traces of that object. However, his brother Matteo found another findwhich could be a bony rest.

The biased consultants have decided to deliver to the Carabinieri of the Scientific section to have it analyzed. They also want to understand if this little find could be useful for investigations.

The words of Alice Neri’s brother to the Ore 14 correspondent

Matteo on that same day, interviewed from the correspondent of the 14 Hours program, explained how he found that object. Here are the words of the man in the interview:

At first glance it would appear to be a bone remnant. We are not able to say with certainty that it is, what we do know is that it is fused with a piece of blue colored plastic.