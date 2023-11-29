A 50-year-old was killed with a vase in a house in the province of Latina. His partner was seriously injured with a brick

A man, Germano Riccioni50 years old, was killed in your home a Privernoin province of Latina. The companion of man, Adele Coluzzi57 years old, was instead seriously injured and transported to serious conditions in hospital. The neighbors called 112. The son was stopped of the woman. The 30-year-old allegedly attacked the couple.

As reported by Adnkronos, under consideration Carabinieri of Latinaengaged in investigations, is there the boy, already tracked down. It would have been him, already known for drug abuse, who hit the victim with a jar and the mother with a brickduring quarrel occurred inside the home.

