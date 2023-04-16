The city of Murcia once again signed a new chapter of the love relationship that lives with one of its most emblematic festivals on Saturday night: the Burial of the Sardine. More than 170 years of history already contemplate a proposal that, according to the sardineros, brings together more than a million and a half people in the center of the city during its four days. However, it is the Great Parade on Saturday, the culmination of the Spring Festival, which continues to capture all eyes and which makes the streets burn with passion, with almost “a million people”, many of them coming from other communities. , according to the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano.

Broken hearts left the two years of absence from the popular party during the pandemic, but after its magical return last year, the Burial once again demonstrated its muscle and its power to convene this Saturday, at the same time that it once again left with the mouth Open to neighbors and visitors. In fact, the parade started with all the ‘online’ seats already sold, although there was some margin for those who were still looking for a last-minute chair in person. On the seats, bags and trays with dumplings and meat pies so that hunger would not in any way distract the attention of an audience delivered from the first moment.

From San Juan de la Cruz avenue in the Infante neighborhood, a procession made up of more than 2,500 people departed and was led by one of the invited international groups, ‘Las Panteras’, who put the rhythms of Mexico on the main avenues of Murcia . From there, some 70 animation groups were starting the applause of the thousands and thousands of spectators gathered. Other visitors from beyond our borders earned it, the Italians ‘Sbandieratori di Arezzo’, who, with a costume between medieval and Harlequin, showed their skill in juggling with flags. And not to abandon the folkloric field, the bagpipers of the Saint Joseph’s Pipe Band brought to Murcia the Celtic tradition of the green island of Ireland.

The brass bands and the dance schools brought the best-known sounds to these lands. But in addition to the musical festival, what those who attend the Great Parade of the Burial of the Sardine year after year are looking for is to be surprised and, as always, the procession did not disappoint again. The Madrid street theater groups ‘Morboria’ or ‘Ale Hop’ took care of it; the people from Alicante of ‘Carros de Foc’; ‘Brotons’ from Cádiz or ‘Legend’ from Tarragona, to which was added the iconic Dragón de Conte, who not because he was known stopped delighting the public, because there are love affairs that continue to generate the same illusion as the first time. Yes, they totally surprised the respectable French Planete Vapeur with their big elephant, who was in charge of splashing the public while closing the animation part. The scare was given shortly before by the member of a group of mosquitoes, who had to be transferred to the Reina Sofía hospital, with bruises, after falling to the ground on her arrival at the Gran Vía.

“Give me a ball!”



At the end, the French pachyderm gave way, as always, to the floats of the 23 sardine groups, whose members, dressed in their almost superhero capes, complied with one of the most anticipated rituals by the youngest public: the distribution of up to two millions of toys Among a sea of ​​arms raised, the cry of “give me a ball!” resounded in the streets of the capital for another year. There are those who did not leave the opportunity to fill the sacks with which they appeared at the appointment. Even Mayor Serrano bid for a gift. «I am going to fight for it with whoever is necessary; It is part of the sardine essence, ”the alderman commented with humor before the parade.