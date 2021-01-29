A pothole in the middle of the street; a raised sidewalk; a container in front of my home that bothers me; an air conditioner that does not work in the study classroom; a landscaped area that requires more benches … Suggestions, complaints and claims from residents can be as varied as the municipal services provided by the Town Hall and the powers that it must exercise. The local administration received almost 3,500 communications of this type, by telephone and telematics, in the first half of last year. Until now there was no regulated procedure for the presentation, processing and resolution of these petitions, a circumstance that could generate in the citizen the feeling that their appraisals went into limbo after crossing the Town Hall windows or that, directly, they fell into a sack, although this may not be the general rule.

However, the approval yesterday in plenary session of the new Organic Regulation of the Special Committee for Suggestions and Claims will make clear, as of March – with its publication in the BORM and entry into force -, the path that these demands should follow neighborhoods and when they must arrive at their final destination: their resolution and the transfer of the response to the interested party. In this way, the City Council must respond to any complaint and suggestion within a maximum period of one month, including a period of ten days in which the Administration can request the author of the same additional information or the necessary identification data. Because these requests can never be anonymous. In the event that the response obtained is not satisfactory, the interested party may then file a claim, for which resolution a period of three months will be opened. Murcians will have several options to send their ‘writings’ to the local Administration; in person, by calling the 010 citizen service phone number and through telematic means, such as the municipal website (murcia.es) and the ‘TuMurcia’ application. They can also choose the medium through which they want to receive an answer.

Guardianship bodies



The regulation creates a new administrative unit that must ensure that the interested party’s request is answered.



The draft of this new regulation was already outlined in April 2019. The arrival of the elections paralyzed some works that have finished consummating, two years later, with the unanimous approval of the Corporation. The new regulation not only creates the procedure, determines the means of communication and establishes the obligation to respond, but also defines the bodies that must take action and protect the entire process, so that the regulations are complied with. Thus, until now, once a complaint or suggestion was made, it was sent to the corresponding service. Now it must always be sent or reported, first, to the new Administrative Unit for Suggestions, Complaints and Claims, dependent on the Citizen Attention Service and which will be provided with staff and resources to undertake these functions.

In the case of claims, they will be submitted to the Office of the Commission in this area, dependent on the Secretary General of the Plenary and which will function, in turn, as the secretary of the new Special Commission for Suggestions, Complaints and Claims (Cesur) . This commission will be made up of councilors from all groups and has among its powers to defend the rights of residents before the municipal administration. In fact, it will supervise its activity through an annual report, in which it will be able to pay special attention to requests that are not admitted or make recommendations to avoid recurring complaints. All government bodies will be obliged to collaborate with this commission. In addition, the new Administrative Unit must report to the commission on its activity every four months.

The resolutions given to each complaint, suggestion or claim do not constitute an administrative act and cannot be appealed. In addition, these channels cannot be used to raise claims from which rights of any kind are derived, including economic claims. There are other ways to do this, such as administrative procedure or ordinary jurisdiction.

“We are satisfied because in the end it sees the light, the result of consensus, a regulation in accordance with the needs and circumstances of the neighbors, in the interests of transparency and good municipal management,” concluded Mercedes Bernabé, mayor of the Urban Agenda and Open Government.