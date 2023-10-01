Sunday, October 1, 2023, 3:45 p.m.



Leisure venues in the city of Murcia will not open this Sunday in solidarity with the victims of the fire in three nightclubs in the Atalayas area that has left 13 dead and four injured. From the Federation of Entrepreneurs of the Murcia Region of Hospitality and Tourism (HoyTú) it was reported that the entire leisure sector of the capital has decreed the closure of its establishments for this Sunday afternoon “as a sign of mourning for the tragedy.” .

The president of the federation, Jesús Jiménez, pointed out that it is the only measure they can take since “It is not the day to open our doors because our hearts are broken.” He also wanted to emphasize that “it is a sad day for the entire sector, for our entire society. “We are saddened, we are dismayed.”