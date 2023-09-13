The Murcia City Council will open Avenida de la Fama completely to traffic next Monday, September 25, after having completed the works. As planned in the initial project, one part of the avenue will have two lanes for private traffic in a south-north direction (from the river to Primero de Mayo) and the other lane for buses in both directions and the bike lane.

The Councilor for Mobility, José Francisco Muñoz, announced the opening this Wednesday during the presentation of the activities organized in the capital on the occasion of Mobility Week, which will take place from Saturday, September 16 to 22, in which the Car-Free Day. As has been customary since Murcia joined the European initiative, during that day all public transport will be free.

Muñoz pointed out that this year the recreational activities for schoolchildren and the entire family on the 22nd will take place on Avenida de la Fama instead of Gran Vía. «This is part of the citizen awareness policies implemented so that Murcia “It is more modern and sustainable, and with balanced mobility.”

During Mobility Week, the CRIS March for cancer research will take place on Saturday the 16th, in which participants will cycle 240 kilometers from Ceutí to Murcia, where they hope to arrive around 8 p.m. The intention is also to obtain grants to contribute to this research.

Mobility Week Programming



The European Mobility Week starts this Saturday, but first, on Friday, Parking Day will be held, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the ORA car parks on Jaime I Street (corner of the Archaeological Museum). This activity consists of provisionally occupying the parking spaces on this artery to give space to pedestrians. To do this, a bicycle repair and advice workshop will be set up, and various activities will be carried out such as a t-shirt workshop.

On Saturday the 16th, around 7:30 p.m., the Cris March against Cancer will arrive at the Glorieta de España. Before, at 7 p.m., a pedestrian itinerary will leave from the City Hall door, in which participants will be able to learn about the history of the city of Murcia in a route in which there will be tests for attendees and historical figures will be taken into account. of relevance to the city such as the Wolf King, Alfonso X, Francisco Salzillo or the Count of Floridablanca.

An hour later, the first of the bike routes will depart, which will take place on a 2-hour night tour (10 kilometers) that can be done as a family. The departure is from La Glorieta.

On Sunday the 17th there will be another bike route through the Huerta de Murcia (10.30 am from the Glorieta), also 10 kilometers long and with educational content. In the afternoon, from 6:00 p.m., the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga will host activities such as trials (with the world champion, Dani Cegarra), singing games, inflatables and a climbing wall. A circuit will be installed in which the mobility problems of blind people can be experienced, since ONCE collaborates in this activity.

A round table on public transportation in the city, at 6 p.m. in the Moneo Building, is the main activity on Monday, September 18. There will be experts in the field and representatives of groups.

On Tuesday the 19th and Wednesday the 20th, the bike and pedestrian routes return, with themed tours around the municipality, while on Thursday the 21st the new MuyBici rental bicycles will be presented.

Friday the 22nd will be Car Free Day. The Avenida de la Fama will be closed to road traffic, where a traffic playground will be placed that, in the morning, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., schools will be able to attend.

In the afternoon, from 5 to 8 p.m., the traffic park will be open to the public, upon registration. In addition, there will be a skater exhibition, a skill circuit, bicycle repair workshops and other activities to give a different use to the car on that street.