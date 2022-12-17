One more year there will be many who place the hope of a better future in the drums. Each Murcian will spend an average of 67.15 euros this year to buy tickets for the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw to be held on December 22. This data is below the Spanish average, which will be 69.36 euros compared to 66.6 euros in 2021, according to the consignment figure per inhabitant of the State Lottery and State Betting Society (Selae).

Despite being a lower figure, the lottery will be sold in the Community for a total amount of 101.9 million euros. This amount, however, is an estimate, since the data will be final when the returns of tickets not sold during the campaign of this traditional raffle are received. In this way, the more than 67 euros spent per person correspond to the sales estimates that Selae makes when sending the tickets to the lottery administrations, although later there is always a proportion of tickets that remain unsold.

Castilla y León, in front



By region, the community that is likely to spend the most per inhabitant this year is Castilla y León, with an average of 109.62 euros. It will be followed by La Rioja (102.54 euros), Asturias (100.95 euros), Aragón (94.20 euros), Cantabria (89.78 euros), Community of Madrid (79.59 euros), Castilla-La Mancha (78.28 euros), the Valencian Community (77.64 euros), the Basque Country (77.50 euros) and Galicia (71.16 euros).

The Region, however, appears in the caboose, headed by the inhabitants of the autonomous cities of Ceuta (16.03 euros) and Melilla (16.28 euros), followed by those of the Balearic Islands (39.63 euros), Canary Islands (43.70 euros), Catalonia (54.74 euros), Andalusia (57.32 euros), Navarra (57.64 euros) and Extremadura (60.77 euros).

Madrid repeats one more year as the community where the most Christmas Lottery will be sold, with 537.3 million euros consigned, followed by Andalusia (485.6 million) and Catalonia (424.9 million). The Region appears, on the contrary, among those with the least Christmas Lottery consigned, along with Ceuta (with 1.3 million euros) and Melilla (with 1.4 million). Also in this caboose are La Rioja (32.7 million), Navarra (38.1 million) and the Balearic Islands (46.4 million).