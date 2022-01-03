Murcians will spend an average of 22.07 euros in the extraordinary draw of the

Children’s Lottery of 2022, which is celebrated this Thursday, January 6, at 12 noon, in Madrid, according to the consignment data of State Lotteries and Betting.

In total, for this appointment, which will take place in the State Lottery and Betting Draw Room by the multiple drums system, 166,800 tickets have been consigned for the Region of Murcia (each one is divided into ten tenths), valued at 33,360,000 euros, compared to the 125,958.8 tickets sold in 2021 with a total value of 25,191,760 euros and an average expenditure per inhabitant of 16.67 euros.

In this way, the Region is the ninth Spanish autonomy with the highest consignment, in a ranking led by the Valencian Community, Andalusia, Madrid, Catalonia and Castilla-León.

For the whole of Spain, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado has consigned 4,151,145 tickets valued at 830,229,000 euros for this year’s El Niño, compared to 3,625,202.2 tickets sold for the 2021 draw, with a value of 725,040,440 euros. Last year the average expenditure per inhabitant throughout the country was 15.28 euros. From THE TRUTH you can

check the tenth of the Lottery of the Child once the giveaway is over.

Regarding average spending, Murcians occupy fourth place on the list of largest buyers of tenths, preceded by Castilian-Leonese (27.63 euros); Asturians (26.52 euros); Valencians (24.84 euros) and Basques (22.43 euros).

They are followed by the Rioja, with 21.17 euros; those of Cantabria, with 20.88 euros, and those of Aragon, with 20.70 euros, according to the same data. The lowest expenditure per citizen occurs in Extremadura, with 12.09 euros; Balearic Islands, with 8.95 euros for each one; Melilla, with an average of 5.52 euros, and Ceuta, with 4.02 euros.

Second most important draw



There are documentary references that in 1868 this raffle was already popularly known as El Niño, a name that “is perhaps due to the proximity of the Epiphany of the Lord or the Adoration of the Child by the Magi from the East, according to Loterías y Apuestas del Estado .

This body explains that in 1941 this draw was set up “with its own personality and name, until it became the second most important draw in the Spanish national lottery”. In 1966 the name Sorteo de El Niño appeared on the official award lists.

These raffles began to award refunds in 1942 and since 1946, termination and reinstatement prizes. All the draws were held uninterruptedly by the old or traditional system until 1965 and by the modern or multi-drum system, from the following year.

50 series



For this 2022 the El Niño Draw has an issue of 50 series of 100,000 tickets each, at the price of 200 euros per ticket (divided into tenths of 20 euros). The total issue is 1,000,000,000 euros.

In total, 70% of the issue is distributed in prizes, 700,000,000 euros. There is a first prize of 2,000,000 euros per series; a second, of 750,000 euros per series, and a third of 250,000 euros per series.