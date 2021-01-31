Rail transfers to travel to Madrid, round trip, will be common for users in the Region of Murcia for a season, due to the reorganization of the services that Renfe has scheduled for the launch of the AVE in Elche and Orihuela from Monday. In three of the four trains that will connect the Region with the capital of Spain daily, transfers will have to be made.
Only a ‘hybrid’ of the Alvia class will allow travelers to complete the entire journey without changing trains and moving their luggage. With the other services, you will have to go from one train to another, either in Orihuela or in Albacete, depending on the itinerary used.
Renfe maintains that it doubles its train offer with Madrid in the midst of a pandemic, compared to the two hybrids that circulated through Cieza, but the Region does not benefit at all from the operator’s benefits, at least for a season, probably until the AVE arrived in Murcia. The new frequencies and the offer are conditioned by the health emergency, so the number of trains will gradually increase, as the incidence of Covid decreases and the demand for travel grows.
However, if Renfe puts more trains, it will do so to reinforce the line through Monforte, which is the one that interests it for commercial purposes, but not that of Cieza. The latter will be gradually modernized, after the new Camarillas variant.
As of tomorrow, communications with Madrid will be made with transfers in Orihuela, where there will be an interval of between 20 and 25 minutes to move luggage and change trains (from Intercity to AVE, and vice versa) by travelers who use the shuttle services with Cartagena and Murcia. There will be two daily frequencies in each direction.
Regarding the route through Cieza and Hellín, one of the Alvia trains has been replaced by an Intercity that will make the Cartagena-Albacete route. At the La Mancha station there will be 15 minutes to transfer to an AVE towards Madrid. Renfe maintains that this combination will reduce the travel time to Madrid by two minutes, and that there will be a discount in the rate to compensate for said transfer.
Ticket prices
Given that more kilometers are traveled on high-speed roads, tickets are more expensive for Orihuela than for Cieza, with a difference of between 17 and 23 euros in tourist class, for the Murcia-Madrid route, without discounts or promotions. The Orihuela station will attract a high number of travelers from the Vega Baja and the coast, mainly from Torrevieja and Campoamor, which are about 30 kilometers away and have a floating population that multiplies in summer.
The entry into service of the AVE will cause Renfe to modify the schedules of nine daily frequencies of the Cercanías line between Murcia and Alicante. There will be a difference of minutes from the current time. The Cercanías will continue to use the old conventional gauge railway, which passes through the center of Elche and near the airport, where a station will be built. This line will be modernized.
Criticism of López Miras a Sánchez: “We still do not have a single kilometer of electrified track”
President López Miras has communicated by letter to Pedro Sánchez that the Region of Murcia “is condemned to a railway isolation aggravated by the paralysis of the Mediterranean Corridor in the Valencian Community, without there being any type of certainty about whether its route will continue towards Murcian lands and in what timeframe it is going to do it ”, he indicates in reference to the doubts raised by the Don Quixote Corridor, which postulates a route that would relegate the Region of Murcia to the background.
The president of the Community has let Sánchez know that he will not attend the official opening ceremony of the Madrid-Elche-Orihuela line tomorrow, as LA VERDAD published yesterday. The central government has not yet provided the details, although it is not ruled out that Sánchez will attend, sources from the Community indicated. The attendance of Minister José Luis Ábalos, Pedro Saura, Isabel Pardo and Ximo Puig is expected.
López Miras lets Sánchez know that the citizens of the Region “will not be able to fully enjoy this service” because the Ministry changed plans. “Territorial and social cohesion occurs when equal opportunities are guaranteed for all Spaniards,” he says in the letter.
The Murcian president also considers that the commissioning of a new high-speed section between Orihuela and Madrid “represents another step in the structuring process of our country in the field of transport and communications. At the present time of crisis, it is more important than ever to have tools to drive economic activity, such as the one represented by this new railway infrastructure ”.
