Rail transfers to travel to Madrid, round trip, will be common for users in the Region of Murcia for a season, due to the reorganization of the services that Renfe has scheduled for the launch of the AVE in Elche and Orihuela from Monday. In three of the four trains that will connect the Region with the capital of Spain daily, transfers will have to be made.

Only a ‘hybrid’ of the Alvia class will allow travelers to complete the entire journey without changing trains and moving their luggage. With the other services, you will have to go from one train to another, either in Orihuela or in Albacete, depending on the itinerary used.

Renfe maintains that it doubles its train offer with Madrid in the midst of a pandemic, compared to the two hybrids that circulated through Cieza, but the Region does not benefit at all from the operator’s benefits, at least for a season, probably until the AVE arrived in Murcia. The new frequencies and the offer are conditioned by the health emergency, so the number of trains will gradually increase, as the incidence of Covid decreases and the demand for travel grows.

This reorganization will be uncomfortable for users; it will last while the AVE is not in Murcia



However, if Renfe puts more trains, it will do so to reinforce the line through Monforte, which is the one that interests it for commercial purposes, but not that of Cieza. The latter will be gradually modernized, after the new Camarillas variant.

As of tomorrow, communications with Madrid will be made with transfers in Orihuela, where there will be an interval of between 20 and 25 minutes to move luggage and change trains (from Intercity to AVE, and vice versa) by travelers who use the shuttle services with Cartagena and Murcia. There will be two daily frequencies in each direction.

Regarding the route through Cieza and Hellín, one of the Alvia trains has been replaced by an Intercity that will make the Cartagena-Albacete route. At the La Mancha station there will be 15 minutes to transfer to an AVE towards Madrid. Renfe maintains that this combination will reduce the travel time to Madrid by two minutes, and that there will be a discount in the rate to compensate for said transfer.

Given that more kilometers are traveled on high-speed roads, tickets are more expensive for Orihuela than for Cieza, with a difference of between 17 and 23 euros in tourist class, for the Murcia-Madrid route, without discounts or promotions. The Orihuela station will attract a high number of travelers from the Vega Baja and the coast, mainly from Torrevieja and Campoamor, which are about 30 kilometers away and have a floating population that multiplies in summer.

The entry into service of the AVE will cause Renfe to modify the schedules of nine daily frequencies of the Cercanías line between Murcia and Alicante. There will be a difference of minutes from the current time. The Cercanías will continue to use the old conventional gauge railway, which passes through the center of Elche and near the airport, where a station will be built. This line will be modernized.