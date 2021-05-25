More than 43,000 Murcians under the age of 60 have been facing the dilemma of having to choose between AstraZeneca or Pfizer to complete the vaccination schedule, after having received a first dose from the Anglo-Swedish company. The first to face the decision are the more than 2,000 people summoned this Tuesday at the Enrique Roca stadium (Nueva Condomina). Most, for now, opt for AstraZeneca. «I think it is better not to mix vaccines. With the first dose I did not have many adverse effects, so I am going to repeat with the second. Of course, that they throw us the dead of having to decide does not seem right to me, “lamented Leticia Galiano, Pharmacy technician. The complaint was shared by many of those who stood in line from the first hour with their informed consent in hand. Those who chose AstraZeneca assumed with their signature to be aware of “the infrequent risk of developing a thrombosis syndrome, with thrombocytopenia”, while those who signed the consent with Pfizer accepted the decision of the Ministry of Health, which bets on this option in front of the Regional Ministry Health, which from the first moment has defended that the guideline be completed with AstraZeneca.

After the scientific and political controversy, and with the endorsement of the Bioethics Committee, the Ministry chose to leave both options open. “I don’t think this decision should be ours, it would have to be a health body that determines the vaccine to be administered,” complained Nieves Oñate, a 32-year-old psychologist who received the second dose of AstraZeneca. The uncertainty of having to choose adds to “the stress and fear” that she felt when the campaign was suspended among those under 60. “They gave me the first dose on February 27, and I had the second on May 8. We have spent many weeks without knowing what was going to happen: if they would give us a vaccine or would they leave us alone with the first one, “he confessed.

At the tables located at the entrances to the vaccination point at the Enrique Roca stadium, the informed consent sheets with AstraZeneca had practically finished at eleven in the morning, while those from Pfizer were still piled up. “For every 30 doses of ‘Astra’ we are putting one of Pfizer,” confirmed a nurse. At the table where the data were recorded, a single administrator noted the vaccinations with the latter company’s formula, compared to six colleagues who noted the inoculations with AstraZeneca.

Lack of information



Maria, a dental technician, is one of the minority who prefers to complete with Pfizer. “They say that it generates more immunity, that it is more effective,” he explained in the queue, after going around the entire stadium looking for the vaccination point. The organization was chaotic on Tuesday: the information staff located at the entrances to the stadium incorrectly sent those who asked for the second dose of Pfizer to the vaccination point of the population between 70 and 79 years old, so Maria made an hour in line in the wrong place, before realizing the fault. Like her, other people who had chosen Pfizer wandered around the stadium without knowing where to turn, and without the information staff knowing how to clarify it.