The main streets of Murcia they are filled with people walking on the big day of the city. Although this time without a parade or barracks there have been many Murcians who have decided to take their Huerta suit out of the closet, either to go for a drink on a terrace or to attend the Huerta mass in the cathedral.

Snacks this year should be reduced to capacity established by security measures against Covid-19 and you do not see in the streets a crowd of people standing eating and celebrating as on other occasions, but Murcians have also taken to the streets on this special day in which, in addition, the weather has accompanied with a radiant sun from the early hours of the day. The Local police has mounted guard at all times on the busiest streets of the capital to guarantee security measures, especially that the recommended distance is observed.

At noon the terraces began to fill up with young and old, many of them dressed in the typical regional costume and some accompanied by the banners of their peñas huertanas. This Bando de la Huerta is different, but what many Murcians agree on is that “the spirit must never be lost,” says a young man dressed in the huertano costume.

Murcians have not been as aware of the weather weeks before as other times to know if it would be a Bando passed through water or heaven would forgive the thousands of people who fill the streets of Murcia at this time. “This year we miss even working in the barracks”, says a member of the Peña Huertana ‘El Zarangollo’. What most of the people who have taken advantage of this holiday to go out in Murcia agree on is that what is most lacking is “people filling the streets and, more on days like today, that the city is very beautiful” says a young woman dressed in regional costume.

Despite the health crisis, people have not hesitated to go to the center of Murcia to have a drink and enjoy this unique Bando de la Huerta. The most important thing right now is «remember the tradition even if it is in privacy, enjoying what is possible and with the circumstances that have not had to live, “says a woman in the Plaza de Santo Domingo. We will have to wait for the 2022 Bando “with great strength and enthusiasm”, as a young huertana recalls.