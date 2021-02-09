The Murcian writer Isabel Martínez Barquero died this Tuesday at the Reina Sofía hospital in Murcia, at the age of 60, after being hospitalized for two weeks in the ICU due to complications derived from the coronavirus. In his last message on Facebook, on January 11, he explained that he had been absent from the social network for health reasons. “Human nature is fragile and, no matter how careful I have been, the bug hooked me.” I was at home then, “with symptoms that resemble a chill. Tenths of fever, muscle and joint pain, lack of appetite … They are annoying, but they will pass », she said, confident of getting ahead. «Little by little, I will catch up with you, that the same important things have happened and I have not even found out. Virtual hugs and take good care of yourself ». Shortly after, she had to be hospitalized. Until finally this Tuesday morning the family communicated the fatal outcome.

Martínez Barquero, born in Murcia in 1958, gave an interview to LA VERDAD in 2020, just a few days after the pandemic was declared. It was published on the back cover on March 19 under this headline: “I feel like we’re going to win.” It was the first days of confinement, and this is how he recounted what those first sensations were like: «Restlessness prevents me from spending a long time writing. I am reading great Victorian ladies, like George Eliot (what a sharpness to portray their society) or Virginia Woolf (master of details and nuances). I applaud, I soak up the news, I move from one side of the house to the other, I cook, I look at the sky … Now, immediately, I am going to go into my office, to organize and clean the books with care. And always, always, deep inside I feel that we are going to win, that it is costing us but we will achieve victory ».

«Perhaps in the next morning / wings will grow back / and we will dream again / beyond the weak matter / that sustains our stay in the world, / a world that does not belong to us, that only tolerates us / as long as we do not harm it »

poem ‘pandemia’, by isabel martínez Barquero

A dozen titles



In November 2019, she had put into circulation a book with a premonitory title: ‘The epidemic of the century’ (Letrame, 2019), a story with which in 2017 she was a finalist for the Fray Luis de León Prize for Literary Creation and that she was determined to publish “Before the end of 2019”. That dystopian novel was his tenth book, after three volumes of stories (‘Dark Lineage’, ‘The channel of the days’ and ‘Autumn women’); two books of poetry (‘Moons of absence’ and ‘The nerve of the stone’) and the novels ‘The story of the thousand names’, ‘Diary of a leak’, ‘The coming glory’ and ‘Vanilla aromas’, a work for which he received public recognition, a family saga published by Raspabook.

An intimacy writer, she recognized that publishing ‘The Epidemic of the Century’ had been one of her greatest efforts in recent times. And he had achieved it, like almost all his goals. During these months, one of his occupations had been to share emotions and thoughts with his readers and followers in an effort to make them think.

Last shared poem



This ‘poem sketch’, entitled ‘Pandemic’, was one of his last messages. It goes like this: «These are times when death / waits in the least: / a speck of dust, / a gust of air / or breath in love. / It is useless to hide. / The enemy lurks, / invisible pursues his tribute, / their continuous ration of meat./ Smiles were covered, / we postponed hugs, / we suppressed friction, / we canceled kisses./ Stripped of all affection, / secluded in solitary dwellings, / we lose day by day / joy of others, / the hands that widen us, / the looks that reflect us./ Today we are clumsy creatures / aware of their fragile mud. / Maybe in the next morning / we will grow wings again / and we dream again / beyond the weak matter / that sustains our stay in the world, / a world that does not belong to us, that only tolerates us / as long as we do not harm it ». Rest in peace.