When Antonio Hernández, Nursing Auxiliary Care Technician (TCAE) from Morales Meseguer, landed on February 23 in southern Turkey along with the rest of the professionals from an emergency team activated by the Spanish Agency for Development Cooperation (Aecid) , there were no more lives to rescue under the rubble of the ruined cities. Earlier that month, two devastating earthquakes had killed more than 55,000 people and destroyed all infrastructure in a huge area bordering Syria. Hospitals were damaged, and thousands of people had been left without access to the most basic care. Many dragged the wounds suffered during the earthquakes. Everyone was still in ‘shock’.

«I did not have a first impression when I arrived, but many impressions at the same time. I found myself a destroyed place and full of sadness. People were still sleeping in their cars or in tents. Even if their floors had not collapsed, no one dared to return. We had aftershocks every day we were there,” Antonio recalls. The hopelessness that floated in the atmosphere contrasted with the illusion of immediately getting to work shared by this Nursing auxiliary care technician and the other three Murcians who were part of this emergency team: Magdalena Martínez, nurse at the La Arrixaca pediatric ICU ; Andrea Manzano, gynecologist, and Amparo Cerón, internist. In total, 82 professionals from all over Spain were activated to attend a field hospital in the city of Alejandreta (Iskenderun in Turkish), equipped with 20 beds for admissions, an emergency area and operating rooms.

“Türkiye has a good healthcare system. But the two hospitals in Alexandretta, one public and the other private, were closed. Also pharmacies, “explains Amparo Cerón, who served as medical director. In addition to the damage to the buildings, we must add the impact of the earthquakes on the health personnel themselves: many professionals in the area had died, others were missing. In shifts of between seven and twelve hours, the Spanish took care of a helpless population, which suffered all the deficiencies.

«A lot of people came to us who had stopped taking their medication, people with blood sugar or high blood pressure. It was also necessary to offer a lot of psychological care,” says Antonio Hernández. This Murcian toilet gets a lump in his throat when he remembers that state of collective ‘shock’. The toughest image, that of a 10-year-old boy who went to rehabilitation for the injuries he suffered in his leg when he was trapped under the rubble of his house. He was able to save himself, but his parents and siblings lost their lives under those rubble.

See also Passion of hawks 2: Juan David Reyes finds out what Rosario Montes' past is «I found myself a destroyed place and full of sadness. People slept in their cars, or in tents, for fear of new earthquakes.”

The Murcian toilets worked in shifts of seven or twelve hours, during a very intense fifteen days that have left their mark on this TCAE of Morales Meseguer: «We met very grateful people, in the end we were people taking care of people. The experience with colleagues has also been very positive. Even though we each came from a community and are used to different environments, it has been very easy to work together.”

A team to improve the response



The Spanish Emergency Aid and Response Team (Start), created by the Spanish Cooperation Agency with the aim of improving the response capacity to any catastrophe, has proven its effectiveness. On February 9, just three days after the earthquakes, a first device with 82 toilets was already on the ground, which launched the Alexandretta field hospital in 48 hours. Among these professionals, Francisco Robles from Murcia, in charge of coordinating Nursing.

“It is a vital experience that changes you,” Robles confesses. Dozens of wounded passed through the field hospital in those first weeks. But not only because of the earthquakes at the beginning of February. On the 20th, a strong aftershock of 6.4 degrees on the Richter scale sparked panic. “We received a lot of trauma because people jumped from a second floor, or even from a third, for fear that the buildings would collapse,” says Robles.

Francisco Robles (member of the first team sent to Turkey), Magdalena Martínez, Antonio Hernández, Andrea Manzano and Amparo Cerón (all of them from the second Start team), at the Alejandreta field hospital.



ASSIGNED







On average, some 200 people were treated daily in this field hospital, but some days there were more than 400 patients. The group included general surgeons, nurses, traumatologists, anesthetists, gynecologists, pediatricians, emergency physicians, radiology specialists, gynecologists, midwives, nursing assistants, a pharmacist, an epidemiologist, a psychologist, and a psychiatrist; in addition to firefighters, the Emergency Medical Service (Summa) and cooks.

This first Start team was relieved after fifteen days by a second group of 82 other health workers and, at the end of March, a third team was deployed.

The hospital treated some 200 people a day: “Many did not have access to medication, and they came with skyrocketing blood glucose or blood pressure”

The Start program was created with the aim of offering more organized and, therefore, more effective help in the event of any international emergency. Antonio Hernández joined this initiative three years ago, but until now he had not been mobilized. «Cooperation had always been on my mind. For health workers, being able to help in these situations is almost an obligation. If they call me again, I will definitely go », he reflects.

This Monday, the toilets of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) who in total have traveled to Turkey were received by the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, who highlighted “his selfless and altruistic work to bring health care quickly to those who need it most.”