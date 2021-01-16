The regional aid for snowfalls has helped residents of the Madrid towns of Usera, Carabanchel, Vicálvaro, Vallecas and Majadahonda to regain mobility after being cut off by the storm ‘Filomena’. Now, after six days of work in the capital of Spain, the operation returns to the Region of Murcia with the thanks of local authorities and neighbors who have publicly recognized the great work carried out by the teams.

Regional troops have cleared 500 kilometers of Madrid roads thanks to the work carried out since last Sunday. They have also responded to more than 1,000 incidents, releasing 148 cars due to partial collapse of trees and acting on more than 800 fallen trees and broken branches.

The work of this team has been to reinforce the work of local services to clear snow and ice in order to facilitate mobility and essential services in the city, which is collapsed after two days of storm.

The regional operation that has reinforced local services this week has been made up of six snow plows, seven pickup vehicles, three SUVs and 28 experienced professionals in emergency situations belonging to the Departments of Development and Infrastructure, and Water, Agriculture, Livestock , Fisheries and the Environment.