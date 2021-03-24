Planting trees to curb climate change is not always the best thing to do. At least if these reforestation replace grasslands. This approach, which contradicts a commonly accepted scientific axiom, is the conclusion of a study carried out by the Murcian environmentalologist Cesar Terrer (36 years old), researcher at Stanford University (California), and who publishes this Wednesday the prestigious journal ‘Nature’. After reviewing the data from 108 previously disclosed experiments, Terrer has been able to demonstrate that the growth of forest biomass linked to a greater presence in the atmosphere of carbon dioxide (the main gas that causes the greenhouse effect) produces undesirable consequences: the ‘leakage’ of CO2 stored in the soil.

The scientific foundation of the study led by César Terrer, also member of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (US Department of Energy), is this: When elevated levels of carbon dioxide drive higher plant growth, a surprisingly high price is paid in another large sink for CO2: the soil.

One likely explanation, according to the authors, is that plants effectively ‘squeeze’ the soil “for the nutrients they need to sustain that extra carbon-driven growth. Extraction of additional nutrients requires acceleration of microbial activity, which leads to the release of CO2 back to the atmosphere that would otherwise remain on the ground ‘. For this reason, the leading role of trees in curbing climate change would be “overrated” by science.

The most widespread theory so far, And since carbon dioxide in the atmosphere stimulates plant growth, he argues that as CO2 levels increase, both the increase in the forest mass and the massive tree-planting campaigns could reduce the effect of the emissions. produced by the burning of fossil fuels, agriculture and other human activities.

But the researchers were the first to be surprised to find the opposite: “From a biodiversity point of view, it would be a mistake to plant trees in natural grassland and savanna ecosystems,” says Terrer. «Our results suggest that These herbaceous ecosystems with very few trees are also important for storing carbon in the soil. When plants increase biomass, there is generally a decrease in substrate carbon storage ‘.

Weather predictions



Terrer and his colleagues found that soils only accumulated more carbon in experiments where plant growth remained fairly stable, despite high levels of carbon in the atmosphere. “It was much more difficult than expected to increase both plant growth and soil carbon,” he says. Rob jackson, a professor at Stanford University and a co-author of the study. Today’s widely used climate predictions do not account for this ‘trade-off’, according to Jackson. As a result, they are likely to overestimate the potential of ecosystems to extract carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

“In other words, plants are likely to play a much less important role in reducing carbon than previously thought”



Plants and soils together currently absorb 30% of the CO2 emitted by human activities each year. ‘Predicting how the underground portion of this carbon sink will change in the coming decades is especially important because carbon absorbed by the soil tends to stay there for a long time. When a plant dies, some of the carbon that has accumulated in its biomass can return to the atmosphere, again contributing to global warming. Carbon can be stored in soils for centuries or millennia », warns César Terrer.

By examining how carbon storage in plants and soils works together, scientists have found that expectations for another piece of the climate puzzle need to be revised as well. ‘Soils store more carbon around the world than is contained in all plant biomass and the atmosphere combined. They need much more attention as we predict the fate of forests and grasslands in this changing atmosphere and climate, ”says Terrer.

The research suggests that grasslands can absorb “unexpectedly large amounts of carbon in the coming decades.” In a scenario in which atmospheric CO2 doubles pre-industrial levels, the researchers estimate that carbon sequestration in grassland soils will increase by 8%, while carbon sequestration by forest soils will remain practically neutral. “And this despite the fact that CO2 enrichment gives a greater boost to biomass in forests (23%) than in grasslands (9%), in part because trees allocate a relatively small portion of the carbon they absorb underground. »They insist.

This work builds on research Terrer published in 2019 in which it is estimated that atmospheric CO2 will double from pre-industrial levels, as expected by the end of this century, increase plant biomass by 12% on average, three times less than predicted previously. “In other words, it is likely that plants play a much less important role in reducing carbon than was believed,” explains to LA VERDAD this graduate in Environmental Sciences and master’s degree from the University of Murcia who received his doctorate from the University Imperial College London (UK).