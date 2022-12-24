PS Saturday, December 24, 2022, 12:59



Murcian pastry chefs perceive this Christmas the return to normality in the volume of sales of their products, although production is marked by the rise in prices of raw materials and the “uncertainty” and “fear” of the effects of inflation starting next January.

This was made known by Juan Carlos Hernández, owner of Confiterías Maite and spokesman for the Regional Association of Pastry Entrepreneurs of Murcia (Arepa), who also explained that this is the first “normal” Christmas after two years of pandemic.

“We are quite happy. I have noticed an increase in customers who have returned to small businesses, so the end of the year is quite lively, with figures similar to a normal Christmas,” said Hernández, who perceived in the population a “desire” to enjoy again with the family after the restrictions of previous years.

In relation to the prices of raw materials for his trade, the pastry chef highlighted the “brutal” rise in sugar, whose cost is “above double” compared to previous years, as well as others such as eggs and butter, with increases “of 20% or 30%”.

In fact, among the members of the sector in the Region of Murcia there is a “fear” that in January “the increase in prices may be more noticeable” and that customers, increasingly “aware” of the need to take care of their health, can subtract the space recovered by the artisan pastry.

The usual sweets triumph



Regarding the most consumed sweets this Christmas, the pastry chef pointed out that last year’s trend continues and there are plenty of company catering and orders to eat at home. Of course, the star sweets do not change much: almond paste, cordials, polvorones, Easter cakes, nougats, delicacies and shortbreads are not lacking on the table.

Products with original chocolates and ‘Murciatone’, a Murcian version of the Italian ‘Panettone’ that reveals the essence of the Region through local products such as lemons, oranges, apricots, almonds and raisins, among others, also triumph.

Hernández explained that artisan pastry is a deeply rooted sector in the Region that uses top quality ingredients compared to the so-called industrial pastry, which represents 80% of sales. For this reason, he claimed the role of artisan pastry, sponsored through a union with history, more attached to the public and that uses “healthier” products for its preparation.