Nurses in the Region of Murcia reported 136 attacks last year, according to the Observatory created by the General Nursing Council (CGE) to monitor and prevent these attacks. Throughout Spain, 2,580 attacks were registered, which represented an increase of 58% compared to 2021. In the Region, the increase was 33%. These data, known this Thursday, go in the direction already reflected in the figures that the Murcian Health Service (SMS) published last February. According to official statistics, 484 attacks were registered in regional health in 2022, 135 more than in 2021. 23% of the victims were nurses and, above all, nurses.

Diego Ayuso, director of the Observatory and general secretary of the CGE, believes that “this increase has not really been due to the fact that attacks have increased in such an alarming way, but rather because there is a greater awareness of professionals when it comes to reporting and greater sensitivity when registering the data by the autonomous communities”. In fact, the data reflects differences between communities that may be due to this awareness-raising effort or to a greater facility for reporting incidents. While in the Region of Murcia 136 attacks on nurses were reported, in Catalonia and Madrid 18 and 34 were registered, respectively.

Andalusia is the territory that has recorded the highest number of incidents (728), followed by Castilla y León (317), the Basque Country (315), the Balearic Islands (268) and Galicia (188). The president of the CGE, Florentino Pérez Raya, warns that nurses in Spain “face every day to do their job with brutal care pressure due to the chronic deficit of professionals.”

“It takes almost 100,000 nurses to match our European neighbours. Nurses are not responsible for the ills of the system, for the delays in care, for the lack of resources, for not being able to meet their expectations”, reflects the president of the General Council. “In fact, on many occasions we are the ones who also suffer all these problems in our health system,” he recalls.

The collaboration of all



Faced with this situation, the CGE asks for everyone’s collaboration: from politicians to find solutions to the problems of the profession, and from citizens to censor criminal and violent behavior. The CGE encourages patients to report “any aggression to the State Security Forces and Corps, to their hospital and to professional associations.”

The data from the observatory come from what is reported by the provincial nursing schools, as well as from some institutions. “These data do not reflect the total number of real attacks,” insists Diego Ayuso, general secretary of the CGE and president of the Observatory.

“We know that there is an underreporting of violent incidents in our health centers, especially when they refer to insults and threats, because they are not reported,” he laments. “Hence, from the General Nursing Council we always insist on the need to report these events, since an assault, whether physical or verbal, that is not reported, is an unknown fact and, therefore, does not exist” , recalls the expert.