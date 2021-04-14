Miguel Sánchez, senator of Citizens for the Region of Murcia, left the hemicycle stunned this Wednesday when he took the stage accompanied by the imperial march of ‘Star Wars’. It happened during the debate of an initiative presented by the PSOE to condemn the practice of transfuguismo in the last plenary session of the Senate.

As explained by the Murcian himself, the colorful musical entry was due to the fact that the decision of the three former Citizens deputies not to support the motion of censure in the Region of Murcia, leading it to failure, reminded him of Darth Vader and the ‘dark side’ . “It’s time to talk about turncoats and that’s why I had this soundtrack on my mobile,” he ironically.

Darth Vader and the Region of Murcia, currently the cradle of turncoats. I leave you the beginning of the first of my interventions, in the initiative on the anti-transfuguism pact that has been debated in the@Senadoesp. pic.twitter.com/5SpG4ta6Li Miguel Sánchez (@mikysalo) April 14, 2021

The senator continued to regret that the Community is a “cradle of turncoats.” «Today, the Region of Murcia is, politically speaking, ‘transfugoland’, and we are not talking about an amusement park. Unfortunately, we are talking about a government with three embedded defectors, ”Sánchez explained during his appearance in the Senate.

The motion presented to condemn the practice of transfuguismo after the motion of censure in the Region of Murcia was approved with the vote against the Popular Party. According to the text of the initiative, political parties with parliamentary representation are asked not to benefit from the votes of people considered defectors by the Anti-Transfuguism Pact and, in addition, it is exhorted that the formations not include defectors in the governing bodies .

The motion also proposes an adaptation of the Senate Regulations to the code of political conduct in relation to non-transferableism in democratic institutions, signed on November 11 of last year.