Women’s basketball The Valencia Basket player is in quarantine and will not be able to be in the two friendlies that the national team has against France Archive image of the Murcian Laura Gil in a match with the Spanish team / EFE

The Murcian basketball player Laura Gil, a member of Valencia Basket, is in quarantine after having been in close contact with a positive for coronavirus. The fact of having to put himself in isolation has deprived him of being in the concentration that the Spanish women’s team has had since Thursday, January 28 in Toulouse (France) to prepare for this summer’s appointments: the EuroBasket in Valencia and the Olympic Games in Tokyo The Murcian will miss the two friendly that the national team will have against the French team this Friday, February 5 at 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 7 at 6:00 p.m.