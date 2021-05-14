The City of Justice of Murcia hosted this Friday the posthumous tribute that colleagues, friends and relatives of Judge María Poza have wanted to pay her after a year of her death. The president of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Murcia, Miguel Pasqual del Riquelme, the member of the General Council of the Judiciary, Juan Martínez Moya, the Superior Prosecutor, José Luís Díaz Manzanera, the Secretary of Government, Javier Luis Parra García, and the dean of the magistrates of Murcia, Lorenzo Hernando Bautista, acted as hosts in a heartfelt ceremony in which the protocol yielded to memory and affection.

María, the emblematic melody of the West Side Story soundtrack, and the classic of Spanish literature from the Golden Age, Francisco Quevedo, with his Love, Beyond Death, put music and poetry to the installation of the Contraviento sculpture. With them, family and friends were able to pay tribute to a great jurist, lover of musicals, adventure and travel.

The act was attended by the parents and siblings of the magistrate, who they thanked with emotion the admiration, respect and affection shown. The work of the sculptor Ángel de Haro Hernández will be installed at the entrance of the City of Justice, according to sources from the TSJ.