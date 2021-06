1. Detail of the interior of a guitar with its reinforcements, elements that help the sound. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

Aguilandos, jotas, malagüeñas, Seguidillas … No style of popular music has resisted the dynamism and sound of the Murcian guitar. A genuine instrument that is not usually talked about in schools, and is only known by those linked to folklore. But it is more than an instrument. It is a living piece of regional folklore that h