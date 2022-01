The counselor Ortuño (i) and the president of the Territorial, Martínez Vera, chatting with some of the FGRM students. / JUAN CÁNOVAS

In 2009 the International Olympic Committee, meeting in Copenhagen for its 121st edition, decided to reintroduce golf at the Rio 2016 Olympics. The sport of clubs was once again present in the Olympic world after an absence of 112 years (since the Olympics in Paris 1904). Great news, the significance of which goes beyond what