The Murcia Association of Family Businesses (Amefmur) celebrated this Friday night the XXVI edition of the Herentia Awards Gala to recognize the work and contribution of outstanding family companies in the Region. An event that brought together more than 350 personalities from the social and political sphere at Finca Buenavista.

In this edition, Andamur was awarded the Herentia Award for family business of the year. Fruveco received the Business Family Award and the Segura Food Bank was recognized with the honorable mention. As a novelty, the association presented the Legacy Award, which aims to distinguish the commitment of the new generations, to Amor Albarracín, from the Juan José Albarracín company.

The president of Amefmur, José María Tortosa, was in charge of opening the event, who pointed out that “the times of political instability, legal insecurity, ungovernability and uncertainty in which we operate can be, and in fact are, challenging.” He also highlighted the relevance of family businesses in adverse circumstances, indicating that “it is precisely now that our values ​​become even more important.”

Award-winning companies and entities



The Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín and the president of the Family Business Institute, Andrés Sendagorta, awarded the first prize of the night to Francisco Antonio Ramón de Fruveco. An award to the business family, which recognizes the firm commitment of all its generations, during its more than 35 years of history, to R&D&i and quality as a lever for growth

Next, the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, and the honorary president of AMEFMUR, Tomás Fuentes, awarded the honorable mention to Fina González, vice president of the Segura Food Bank on the occasion of her solidarity work to reduce hunger in this Community.

The third recognition of the night was delivered by the president of CROEM, José María Albarracín, together with the president of the Regional Assembly, Visitación Martínez. Both conferred the Legacy Award on Amor Albarracín, a decoration that was incorporated for the first time this year as part of the actions prior to the National Meeting of the Family Forum 2024, which will take place in Cartagena.

Finally, the president of Andamur received the award for family business of the year from the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, who presented it together with the president of Amefmur, José María Tortosa. This distinction highlights the company’s innovative capacity throughout its 36 years of experience, as well as its commitment to the environment and environmental sustainability.