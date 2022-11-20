Assembly of a computer in PcComponentes (Alhama); is one of the few companies that produce own-brand computers in Spain. / JC CAVAL / AGM

The confinements imposed by the states of alarm were a shock to the computer market in the Region. The demand, stimulated by teleworking and ‘online’ teaching, skyrocketed during this period to a total of 133 million euros, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE). Whether that momentum holds up remains to be seen.